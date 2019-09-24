Sunday, Sept. 29
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Season Premiere!
The hilarious clip show is back for its 30th season with a dad who discovers his toddler has covered himself and the backseat with Nutella, a couple locked out of their house encouraging their dog to unlock the door from the inside, and parents tricking their daughters into thinking they’re taking a limo to school on April Fools’ Day.
60 Minutes
CBS, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
The venerable CBS newsmagazine series begins its 52nd season tonight following coverage of the NFL.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Season Finale!
With Team black-ish vs. Team The Goldbergs, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and members of their respective ABC television families challenge each other in a hilarious contest of barbs and banter as they compete to win cash for their charities.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 8pm
The husbands take center stage for the dramatic conclusion to the Season 4 three-part reunion. The couples reveal their secrets in the bedroom, but the fun and games end when the topic shifts to the charges against Michael. The women reveal secrets about Michael from seasons past. Chris Bassett and Ray chime in with new information that steers the conversation onto an unexpected course.
iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments
The CW, 8pm
The greatest moments of the iHeartRadio Music Festival events come together in this one-hour special hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featuring some of the festival’s most memorable performances including Prince and Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol, Taylor Swift, Pink, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Queen, and many more.
Halloween Wars: “Road to Halloween Wars 3”
Food Network, 8pm
Before this season’s aspiring Halloween warriors set foot in the Halloween Wars kitchen, these gleefully ghoulish geniuses hone their crafts with dreams of victory and a $50,000 grand prize. Follow the Halloween Wars crew as they travel across the U.S. — and even venture out of the country — to find the artists who have what it takes to compete.
The Simpsons: “The Winter of Our Monetized Content”
FOX, 8pm
Season Premiere!
D’oh! When a video of Bart and Homer becomes a viral sensation, the father and son begin a journey as social media celebrities.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits
Freeform, 8pm
This special celebrates and explores Disney’s spectacular new destination that brings Star Wars to life. Featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Miles Brown and more.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Finale!
In the Season 4 finale “Watercolors, Wishes, and Weddings,” Abby’s (Meghan Ory) official first date with Jay (Greyston Holt) gets awkward when they show up to the same restaurant as Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) and Emma (Lanie McAuley), revealing lingering chemistry between the former couple and causing Trace to reconsider recording a duet album with Emma. Plus, Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) give romance a second try and attempt to avoid the mistakes they made the first time around.
