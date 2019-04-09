Sunday, April 14
Golf: The Masters: Final Round
CBS, 2pm Live
Who will get to try on a new green jacket in Butler Cabin? Golf’s first major of the year, the Masters, concludes today at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
NBA Playoffs
TNT, 5:30pm
TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs begins with a Sunday triple-header of conference-quarterfinal games.
MLB Baseball: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
ESPN, 7pm Live
NL East foes clash on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball as the N.Y. Mets visit the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.
80s in the Sand
AXS TV, 8pm
Original MTV VJs Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter host tonight’s episode, which not only includes a sit-down interview with metal mastermind Sebastian Bach, but also interviews with some of the most iconic actors of the 1980s.
Killing Eve: “Nice and Neat”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Villanelle (Jodie Comer), needing to lie low while she recovers, finds a good Samaritan to take her in and care for her in the new episode “Nice and Neat.” Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) finds out a secret that Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) has been hiding from her.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 8pm
Kandi clues Porsha in to what the streets were saying regarding the timeline of her and Dennis’ relationship. NeNe is joined by husband Gregg and the two get candid about his cancer diagnosis and their marriage. Marlo and Tanya join the ladies and they all rehash the drama of their Destin and Tokyo trips. Tempers flare when the ladies discuss the infamous “Bye Wig” party.
God Friended Me
CBS, 8pm
Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “Que Será Será,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) finally come face to face with the elusive Henry Chase (guest star Derek Luke).
World of Dance: “The Cut 1”
NBC, 8pm
In round one of The Cut, the acts face the deepest and most intense cut of the season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The top six acts from each division remain, but only the top three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the Divisional Final and be one step closer to winning a grand prize of $1 million. This week, Derek Hough mentors the Upper Division, and special guest Jenna Dewan returns to mentor the Junior Team Division.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
At the clinic, the Turners oversee a measles vaccination trial while the team prepares for the Whitsun bank holiday. Valerie helps a struggling mother accept her son’s birth defect.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Choke Point”
CBS, 9pm
Sam (LL Cool J) vows to catch the suspect who attacked a Navy SEAL who was moonlighting at a security job for a successful marijuana dispensary in the new episode “Choke Point.”
Buddy vs. Duff
Food Network, 9pm
Season Finale!
The season’s epic competition between Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman comes to a climax with the final, space-themed challenge in Philadelphia, where the judges will crown the winner and end the greatest feud in baking history.
Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm<
