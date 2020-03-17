TV Best Bets Week of 032220

Sunday, March 22
The Simpsons: “Highway to Well”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Highway to Well,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) are at odds when they work at competing weed dispensaries.
Killer Dream Home
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own. Stars Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler.
Attila’s Forbidden Tomb
Science Channel, 8pm
In the late fifth century, the mighty Roman Empire faced a terrifying enemy — Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as the Huns. But who were the Huns, and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archaeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all — Attila’s lost tomb.
WWII Premieres
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Check out the Turner Classic Movies network premieres of two classic movies set during World War II: D-Day the Sixth of June(1956), starring Robert Taylor, Richard Todd, Dana Wynter and Edmond O’Brien; and Von Ryan’s Express(1965), featuring Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard.
Duncanville: “Sister, Wife”
FOX, 8:30pm
In the new episode “Sister, Wife,” Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) celebrate their anniversary and rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club.
The Eddie Money Tribute Concert
AXS TV, 9pm
AXS TV celebrates the life of rock icon Eddie Money, who passed away last year at the age of 70, with a star-studded two-hour concert filmed live last month. Hosted by Money’s good friend, comedian/actor Louie Anderson, the concert features performances and appearances by Money’s family and fellow music legends covering the late rocker’s hits.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Missing Time”
CBS, 9pm
NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Department of Defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting. Guest star Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck in the new episode “Missing Time.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Just the Trip”
FOX, 9pm
The family takes an unexpected road trip with Nat the limo driver (guest voice of Jillian Bell) in the
in the new episode “Just the Trip.”
What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”
MSNBC, 9pm
Season Finale!
In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Confession”
NBC, 9pm
Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to admit some hard truths to Max (Skylar Astin). Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar) worries his friendship wit
