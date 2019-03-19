Sunday, March 24
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live
Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers head to D.C. to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in an NHL Sunday matinee on NBC. Tonight on NBCSN, the Colorado Avalanche are in Chicago’s United Center to battle Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: STP 500
FS1, 2pm Live
The short track at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway is the site of the STP 500, as top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano take on the famous “paperclip” oval.
God Friended Me: “Return to Sender”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Return to Sender,” when Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) receives a package by mistake, his search for its importance leads him to a couple grieving the loss of their daughter.
World of Dance: “The Duels 2”
NBC, 8pm
As the Duels round continues, the top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will score each act based on their artistry, precision and athleticism, and the top scoring act from each duel will move forward in the competition. In Redemption, the two highest-scoring eliminated acts have one final chance to compete for the last spot in the next round of the competition, bringing them closer to winning a grand prize of $1 million.
Action
Showtime, 8pm
New Series!
Peeling back the curtain on a once-taboo industry, this four-part series chronicles the lives of professional gamblers, bookies and oddsmakers throughout the 2018 NFL season following the Supreme Court decision to lift a ban on sports betting. The series offers intimate access to a diverse group of individuals within the sports gaming community, looking at the effects of the legislation from their perspectives, and culminates with one of the biggest gambling days of the year, Super Bowl Sunday.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Born to Run”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Born to Run,” Sydney (guest star Ashley Rae Spillers) turns to her sister Nell (Renée Felice Smith) for help after her high school crush, Andre Martinez (guest star Delon de Metz), is mixed up in a Russian plot to steal intelligence from the Department of Defense.
Epic Yellowstone: “Life on the Wing”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
The new episode “Life on the Wing” follows Yellowstone’s avian inhabitants and migrants, including sandhill cranes, bluebirds, ospreys, peregrine falcons and American dippers, North America’s only aquatic songbirds.
Into the Badlands
AMC, 10pm
Season Premiere!
Tonight, AMC’s martial arts drama begins its eight-episode final season. As the last episodes unfold, long-buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.
Madam Secretary: “The Common Defense”
CBS, 10pm
In the new episode “The Common Defense,” Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is away on a retreat thinking about her presidential campaign, while her staff tries to secure an international agreement to protect citizens who have been
