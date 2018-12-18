Sunday, Dec. 23
Watership Down
Netflix
New Miniseries!
Richard Adams’ acclaimed novel is reinterpreted in this four-part animated miniseries. Set in the idyllic rural landscape of southern England, it follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home. James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Ben Kingsley, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton and Tom Wilkinson are among the voice cast.
A Very Merry MeTV: Classic Christmas Episodes
MeTV, beginning at 5pm
MeTV ends the month with a selection of great Christmas episodes, including two episodes of Laverne & Shirley, “Oh Hear the Angels’ Voices” (1976) and “O Come All Ye Bums” (1978). The Love Boat follows with “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas Carol” from 1984. Finally, the evening concludes with two holiday M*A*S*H episodes, 1972’s “Dear Dad” and 1980’s “Death Takes a Holiday.”
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
FOX, 7pm
While helping to decorate for the holidays, Sid (John Leguizamo) destroys Manny’s (Ray Romano) favorite decorations. When a frustrated Manny convinces Sid he’s on Santa’s naughty list, Sid, Crash (Seann William Scott), Eddie (Josh Peck) and Peaches (Ciara Bravo) take off for the North Pole to plead their case to Santa (Billy Gardell). And while at the North Pole on Christmas Eve, Sid and his crew accidentally destroy Santa’s Workshop, and it’s up to the friends to orchestrate a Christmas miracle.
Homicide for the Holidays: “Bloody New Year’s”
Oxygen, 7pm
Season Finale!
As if you weren’t cold enough already, prepare for more chills. Tonight, the docuseries recounts the story of a mom who was gunned down at home just before New Year’s. Later that evening, seven more bodies were discovered in another house.
Hometown Holiday
UP TV, 7pm
Original Film!
A high-powered music executive is so desperate to sign the latest internet sensation to his record label that he agrees to accompany his sister to a country wedding to meet him. While there, he also meets a beautiful small-town girl and falls head-over-heels for her. Over the course of a year of mistaken identities, misunderstandings and masquerades, the two will need some Christmas magic to bring them together. Stars Sarah Troyer and Bradley Hamilton.
The Simpsons: “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”
FOX, 8pm
It’s the classic tale of a fourth-grade boy whose ill-gotten tattoo almost ruins Christmas and the lovingly doltish father who tries to save the holiday at the racetrack. FOX is busting out this holiday special (the series’ pilot!) about Bart, Homer and the rest of the cartoon clan.
Christmas Made to Order
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
When Steven (Jonathan Bennett) finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen (Alexa PenaVega) to bring holiday joy to his home.
3 Holiday Tails
Lifetime, 8pm
In the Lifetime premiere of this cute 2011 flick, David and Lisa are meant to be together, but they haven't quite figured that out yet. With help from family, friends, and a trio of lovable dogs, they’ll truly have a Christmas to remember. Stars Julie Gonzalo, Kelly Stables, K.C. Clyde, Alley Mills and Bruce Davison.
