Sunday, Feb. 10
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live
NASCAR gears up for the start of the 2019 season as FOX airs qualifying to determine the pole position for the 61st Daytona 500. Then on FS1, the Advance Auto Parts Clash features an invitation-only field of the sport’s biggest stars battling in a 75-lap exhibition.
61st Annual Grammy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live
The Recording Academy honors the best in music at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Top nominees are Kendrick Lamar, Drake, producer Boi-1da, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, producer Sounwave and mastering engineer Mike Bozzi.
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …
REELZ Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Each episode of this docuseries reveals the truth behind the controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose passings were often surrounded by elements of shock, scandal and intense media attention. New hourlong episodes will focus on the lives and final hours of Christopher Reeve (in tonight’s episode), Michael Clarke Duncan, Rue McClanahan, Howard Hughes, Luther Vandross, John Candy and Rick James.
Bob’s Burgers: “Bed, Bob and Beyond”
FOX, 8:30pm
A Valentine’s Day fight between Bob and Linda has the kids feeling confused.
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
New Episodes!
The back half of Season 9 finds the survivors facing a new threat: the Whisperers, who disguise themselves in the flesh of the dead. “It’s a whole other ballgame right now,” says series star Norman Reedus. “The bad guys that we have coming now are just the scariest bad guys we’ve had on this show in forever.” Reedus shares that the series has enjoyed an emotional renaissance under new showrunner Angela Kang, saying, “We’re making the show we want to make again.”
Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
While hosting an annual gathering of archeologists, Emma Fielding (Courtney Thorne-Smith) is thrust into a murder mystery when the president of her organization is poisoned. Emma and her FBI pal Jim Conner (James Tupper) work to uncover the killer from a long list of suspects, including Emma’s self-important former fiancé (Mark Valley).
The Price of Fame
REELZ Channel, 9pm
New Episodes!
The series returns to again show how the road to stardom can be paved with amazing and devastating public and private events. New hourlong episodes look at Robert Downey Jr. (in tonight’s episode), Angelina Jolie, Mackenzie Phillips and the cast of Diff’rent Strokes.
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
PBS, 10pm
In this two-part series, learn how Princess Margaret’s life and loves reflected the social and sexual revolution that transformed the Western world during the 20th century, and redefined society’s image of the modern princess.
America’s Lost Vikings
Science Channel, 10pm
New Series!
There is evidence that Vikings landed on the coast of North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus. Beyond this, however, the trail goes cold. In this series, archaeologists and explorers Blue Nelson and Mike Arbuthnot use state-of-the-art science t
