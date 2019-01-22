Sunday, Jan. 27
NFL Football: 2019 Pro Bowl
ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live
The NFL’s best players — minus those from the L.A. Rams and New England Patriots competing in Super Bowl LIII next Sunday — play something resembling football as the AFC takes on the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Rent
FOX, 8pm Live
Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical comes to television in a live spectacular. The musical is loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Bohème and tells the story of artists struggling to follow their dreams in a gritty but bohemian New York City East Village neighborhood at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The FOX broadcast stars Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe and Valentina, plus Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) in a special role to perform the musical’s seminal song “Seasons of Love.”
Outlander
Starz, 8pm
Season Finale!
Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) stories of love, tragedy and kinship come to a close tonight. The confirmed fifth season of the popular series will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s The Fiery Cross.
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
TNT & TBS, 8pm Live
The SAG Awards is the only televised awards show to exclusively honor performers, presenting awards for acting in film and television. The two-hour awards show focuses on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and a comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Smokescreen”
CBS, 9pm
The NCIS team partners with the FBI to locate a terrorist cell in Los Angeles believed to be prepping for an imminent attack in the new episode “Smokescreen.”
Three Identical Strangers
CNN, 9pm
Bobby Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland were all adopted at birth and weren’t aware of each other’s existence until they finally met at age 19. This unbelievable documentary shares a dark, emotional story of a rogue psychology experiment that purposely separated the triplets and placed them in different socio-economic upbringings.
Worst Cooks in America: “Meat Me at the Game”
Food Network, 9pm
It’s Game Day! First, the teams go head-to-head in a potato sack relay race to collect ingredients for game day meatballs fit for tailgating. For the main dish challenge, the recruits learn how to make the perfect game day sandwich and side dish. Those who score big will be named kitchen MVPs and those who fumble may be cut from their teams!
Mystery 101
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
When a college student is found dead, English professor Amy (Jill Wagner) uses her crime fiction expertise to unravel the case faster than detective Travis (Kristoffer Polaha), who ends up working with Amy to catch the killer.
Valley of the Boom
National Geographic, 9pm
Season Finale!
The season finale of the docudrama is a two-hour look at the challenges facing three corporations trying to change the world during the days of the dot-com bubble. In “Segfault,” a dying Netscape takes drastic measures to reestablish itself as a cutting-edge innovator. Then, in “Fatal Error,&
