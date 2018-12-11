Sunday, Dec. 16
Springsteen on Broadway
Netflix
The day after Bruce Springsteen ends the 236-performance run of his acoustic show, Springsteen on Broadway, he gifts his performance to a global audience by making it available on Netflix.
“The Simpsons” 30th Anniversary Marathon
FXX, beginning at 9am
Writers and producers of The Simpsons pick 30 of their favorite episodes for this marathon celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary.
The Johnny Cash Christmas Show
getTV, 1pm
This vintage holiday special (1970!) gives the gift of Roy Orbison singing Willie Nelson’s “Pretty Paper,” the Everly Brothers revisiting “Kentucky” and Johnny lending his warm baritone to “The Little Drummer Boy.” Good stuff.
Happy Days: “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”
MeTV, 5pm and CBS All Access
On December 17, 1974, the classic sitcom about life in 1950s Milwaukee aired its first holiday episode, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas.” The answer to that question: cooler-than-cool Arthur Fonzarelli. Tonight, Fonzie claims he has plans in nearby Waukesha to cover up the fact that he’s spending the holiday solo. Once Richie discovers the truth, he and cantankerous dad Howard (Tom Bosley) invite Fonzie over on the pretext of needing his expertise to fix their mechanical Santa Claus. There, the greaser slowly reveals a softer side, even reading aloud from “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”
2018 Miss Universe
FOX, 7pm Live
Steve Harvey hosts the broadcast of the 67th Miss Universe pageant from Bangkok, where women representing nearly 100 countries will compete to follow in the footsteps of the reigning Miss Universe, South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Nel-Peters shares that she’s loved traveling the globe as Miss Universe and can’t wait to meet her successor. “I can’t wait to see who she’s going to be,” she says. “I’m very excited for another girl to be a part of this sisterhood and to be a part of this group of women and to experience the things that I did and to make her own memories and her own experiences.”
Coins for Christmas
TV One, 7pm
A single mom (Essence Atkins) struggles to make ends meet — until a chance encounter with an ex-NFL pro (Stephen Bishop).
Christmas on Holly Lane
UP TV, 7pm
Original Film!
The house on Holly Lane has always held a special place in the hearts of lifelong best friends Sarah, Cat and Riley. But now, the magical home where they spent many happy Christmases is in danger of being sold, and they will have to come together to call upon the Christmas magic that can only happen on Holly Lane. Stars Sarah Lancaster, Karen Holness and Gina Holden.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018
The CW, 8pm
The biggest stars celebrate the holiday season with all of their fans, with appearances by Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, the Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid and many more.
A Gingerbread Romance
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Successful architect Taylor Scott (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) is poised for a promotion and a move to Paris, but her boss has an unusual request before making a decision about her career: Taylor must create a life-sized gingerbread house for a high-stakes holiday competition against corporate rivals. Taylor partners w
Related Media: