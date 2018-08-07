Sunday, Aug. 12
“Sharknado” Week
Syfy, beginning at 8am
Ahead of next Sunday’s premiere of the sixth and final installment of Syfy’s cult Sharknado film franchise, the network builds up to the event all this week with shark-themed movies to get you in the mood, starting this morning. Tonight features the premiere of Deep Blue Sea 2, and the week will also include titles such as Nightmare Shark and 6-Headed Shark Attack.
Let’s Eat
Food Network, 11am
New Series!
Hosts Jamika Pessoa, Stuart O’Keeffe and Brandi Milloy and their guests take you on a journey of all things food — from popular restaurants’ secrets to delectable recipes and must-try kitchen tips.
PGA Championship
TNT & CBS, beginning at 11am
The final round of 2018’s last major golf tournament tees off at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Coverage starts on TNT and continues on CBS. Can defending champ Justin Thomas nab the Wanamaker Trophy yet again?
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith takes on current Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley II, and actor/comedian Craig Robinson goes up against Casey Wilson.
Teen Choice 2018
FOX, 8pm Live
The two-hour event honors the year’s iconic stars from the best films, most-loved TV shows, fiercest music and the top moments in fashion, digital and comedy with coveted surfboard-shaped awards. A few of the categories voted upon by teens include “Choice Liplock,” “Choice Hissy Fit” and “Choice Scene Stealer.”
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
On this episode, Ken Jeong competes against Nico Santos, and Tim Meadows faces off with Kathy Najimy.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
New Episodes!
As AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff returns for the back half of its fourth season, Madison and most of the Vultures are dead, John Dorie isn’t, and the dwindled group is without a home, pitting them against new adversaries, both human and walker, and even nature itself. Will they face them as a united front, or might individual desires and demons take over?
Get Shorty
EPIX, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The darkly comic series adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s novel returns for Season 2. In the new season, Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Ray Romano) with whom he partnered last season agrees to wear a wire for the feds. New recurring cast members include Raymond Cruz, Felicity Huffman, Steven Weber and Andrew Leeds.
Chesapeake Shores: “The Way We Were”
Hallmark Channel, 9pm
Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) faces a difficult decision when a country legend offers him a gig that could propel his career but would take him away from his relationship with Abby (Meghan Ory) and her girls. “At the beginning of the series, Abby chose family over success, and now Trace is potentially choosing success over family,” Ory explains. Also in the episode, Abby finds an unopened letter that she wrote to Trace years ago and questions what to do with it.
Garage Sale Mysteries: The Mask Murder
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm<
