Sunday, Dec. 1
Merry Happy Whatever
Netflix, Available Now
New Series!
Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, this eight-part comedy follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him.
Vin Diesel Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 2:30pm
Syfy spotlights action star Vin Diesel with a nine-hour marathon of several of his films, including The Last Witch Hunter (2015), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), Pitch Black (2000) and The Chronicles of Riddick (2004).
Christmas Chalet
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A recently divorced mother books a chalet in a beautiful Christmas village in Vermont to try to rekindle Christmas magic for her teenaged daughter, who feels like her family is ruined forever. When they arrive, they find that the house has been double-booked and now they must share their family holiday with a grumpy writer who hates Christmas.
Batwoman: “A Mad Tea-Party”
The CW, 8pm
Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis), and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.
The Simpsons: “Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?”
FOX, 8pm
Todd Flanders (voice of Nancy Cartwright) blames God for the death of his mother and rejects his faith, causing great distress for Ned (voice of Harry Shearer), who sends him to live with the Simpsons in an attempt to scare him back into God’s arms in the new episode “Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?”
Christmas Town
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas.
Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs
Science Channel, 8pm
This two-hour special explores the latest research about the Kush Empire, the final golden age of ancient Egypt that was powered by the last great pyramid-building boom. New evidence has shown that this empire was ruled by black pharaohs who were conquerors from Egypt’s southern neighbor Nubia (now known as Sudan).
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Each Sunday night in December, Turner Classic Movies will air back-to-back classic holiday films. Tonight’s lineup features Alastair Sim as Scrooge in 1951’s A Christmas Carol, followed by The Bishop’s Wife (1947).
The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Christmas Songs”
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Rock experts like Dee Snider, Don Felder, Alan Parsons, Sebastian Bach and more help count down the most rockin’ holiday tunes of all time.
Godfather of Harlem: “Chickens Come Home to Roost”
EPIX, 9pm
Season Finale!
In the days following the assassination of President Kennedy, Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must defend himself against mob
