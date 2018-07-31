Sunday, Aug. 5
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off
Food Network, 8pm
New Series!
Former-NFL-star-turned-chef Eddie Jackson hosts this tasty new culinary competition where chefs put their reputations on the line to prepare their takes on classic summer foods. In the premiere episode, the six chefs have 30 minutes to create a hamburger using the ingredients found in a randomly selected cooler. The winner receives a major advantage in the next round when the chefs have 60 minutes to create two different hot dogs: one that’s fully loaded, and one that’s fully unexpected.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Country music artist Scotty McCreery takes on actor/comedian Chris Kattan to win cash for their charities. In a separate game, actress Amber Riley (Glee) goes up against actress Tori Spelling and Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott.
iHeartCountry Festival
FOX, 8pm
The broadcast will showcase highlights of May’s music festival, which took place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Bobby Bones and Candace Cameron Bure hosted the concert, which boasted performances by country superstars. In addition to showing the concert’s best performances, this two-hour broadcast will feature never-before-seen collaborations, behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists, and guest appearances by Gavin DeGraw, Jana Kramer, Sam Palladio, Josh Henderson and cast members from the FOX drama The Gifted.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
On this episode, Nick Lachey competes against Vanessa Lachey, and Gayle King faces off with Terrell Owens.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 9pm
Season Premiere!
KUWTK returns for its 15th season facing a pending baby boom during which Kim welcomes her third child — this time via a surrogate — and Khloé and Kylie navigate motherhood for the first time. Also, Kim and Khloé question Kourtney’s priorities and drive, Kim becomes a social advocate, and Kendall continues to take the modeling world by storm. Plus, the competition turns fierce when the Kardashian-Jenner-West families tape an episode of Celebrity Family Feud to help Kanye fulfill one of his lifelong dreams.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Star Meghan Ory shares that this season of the summery drama will focus on the struggles facing Abby (Ory) and Trace’s (Jesse Metcalfe) relationship as Trace’s music career takes off. In the premiere episode, “An Open Book,” Trace returns home after months away on tour, and fame follows him home and brings unwanted attention to Abby and her girls. Ory explains, “This is a small, cozy little town where everything is comfortable and familiar and safe, and all of a sudden there’s this new aspect to it, and the privacy that they once had is maybe not there in the same way.”
Garage Sale Mysteries: The Pandora’s Box Murders
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
This film kicks off the network’s second annual “Garage Sale Mysteries Month,” where Lori Loughlin stars in a new mystery every week. In this film, garage sale guru and amateur sleuth Jennifer Shannon (Loughlin) agrees to appear on a new reality TV series, where she comes in contact with a mysterious puzzle box that might hold a clue to its creator’s death. When the dead woman’s daughter-in-law is found dead just a few days later, Jennifer’s curiosity on
