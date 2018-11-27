Sunday, Dec. 2
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season are revealed today on ESPN, and we’ll know which four teams will be competing in the CFP semifinal games taking place Dec. 29. Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are likely in the mix, with Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington State, Kentucky, Ohio State and LSU still hoping for a spot in the top four.
A Very Merry MeTV: Classic Christmas Episodes
MeTV, beginning at 5pm
Tonight, MeTV features a handful of fun holiday episodes, including The Jeffersons’ “984 W. 124th Street, Apt. 5C,” which aired in 1977. Immediately following is the series’ 1978 episode “George Finds a Father.” Then it’s on to the 1988 Brady Bunch reunion film A Very Brady Christmas.
Christmas Catch
UP TV, 7pm
Original Film!
Detective Mackenzie Bennett (Emily Alatolo) is on the trail of a diamond thief, but when she discovers that her cute new crush is the prime suspect, she goes undercover to catch him in the act. As she conducts her investigation, she finds herself getting close to a man who might be a criminal — but might be the man of her dreams. Also stars Franco Lo Presti, Andrew Bushnell, Yanic Truesdale and Lauren Holly.
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors: “The Semi-Finals”
ABC, 8pm
The last four teams remaining in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy perform tonight for the chance to make into the holiday-themed finale.
Garth: Live at Notre Dame!
CBS, 8pm
Country legend Garth Brooks takes the stage for the first concert ever at the University of Notre Dame’s 88-year-old football stadium. Filmed in October, the special includes Brooks’ greatest hits as well as some unexpected covers, all in front of an enthusiastic sold-out crowd of over 84,000.
The Simpsons: “Daddicus Finch”
FOX, 8pm
When Lisa and Homer start spending quality time together, their bond gets stronger, and Bart feels neglected.
A Majestic Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Architect Nell Harper (Jerrika Hinton) returns to her hometown for an unpopular project that will turn the town’s historic Majestic Playhouse into a multiplex. When she meets Connor (Christian Vincent), the theater’s new owner, she tries to change his mind about modernizing the theater by showing him the joys of the town’s Twelve Day Festival.
The Christmas Pact
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When next-door neighbors Sadie (Kyla Pratt) and Ben (Jarod Joseph) were 8 years old, they planted a scrawny 3-foot-tall Christmas tree behind their church and made a Christmas pact. But now, life has gotten in the way, and the pact is threatened. Ben and Sadie need some Christmas magic to recommit to each other and their long-ago promise. Also stars former A Different World stars Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy.
TV Land’s 2018 Merrython
TV Land, beginning at 8pm
Get in the spirit of the season with a marathon of holiday episodes from Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, The King of Queens, The Goldbergs, The Golden Girls and Roseanne.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Reunion, Part 2”
Bravo,
