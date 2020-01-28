TV Best Bets_Week of 020220

TV Best Bets_Week of 020220

Sunday, Feb. 2

Kitten Bowl VII

Hallmark Channel, 2pm

Beth Stern hosts this year’s event, with co-commentators Jill Wagner and Brennan Elliott to call the play-by-play action. Along with the kittens, there will also be appearances by former NFL players Boomer Esiason — commissioner of the Feline Football League — and Rashad Jennings, picking their personal favorites of the feline championship game!

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

Animal Planet, 3pm

Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl alternative programming favorite returns for its 16th installment. Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will be divided into Teams Ruff and Fluff to cutely clash on the gridiron. The event will be immediately preceded by an hourlong pregame show. The night before, adult and senior pooches will take the field in the third Dog Bowl.

 

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships Skating Spectacular

NBC, 4pm

NBC presents the gala exhibition from last month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Greensboro, N.C.

 

Super Bowl LIV

FOX, 6:30pm Live

The NFL crowns its champion for the 2019 season tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at halftime.

 

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Margaret is undaunted by Henry’s past misdeeds. Helen leaves abruptly for Europe. Margaret and Tibby get Henry to help resolve issues at Howards End, where the three families have a showdown.

 

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Desperate for unpaid wages, Young Stringer threatens a worker boycott of the annual cricket match with Sanditon’s gentlemen. Even Charlotte joins the game as simmering tensions boil over.

 

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Oskar asks Max to help investigate a grotesque series of murders in Vienna’s slums, where the victims are seemingly chosen at random. The killer’s gruesome calling cards are vicious mutilation with a military blade and a penchant for arcane symbols.

 

The Masked Singer

FOX, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

FOX’s hit singing competition, based on a popular Korean show, returns for Season 3 with a special premiere following FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV (if the game runs long, the premiere may air later than scheduled). Once again, viewers and celebrity panelists will try to guess which stars are singing underneath elaborate costumes. Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will be a guest panelist in tonight’s premiere. The series moves to its regular Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5.

 

Monday, Feb. 3

Below Deck: “Big Girls, Do Cry”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Putting the final charter at risk, Kate sets Kevin up for failure by allowing him to present the primary’s requested erotic cake knowing she already went to bed. Capt. Lee arranges a Full Moon Party on a private beach for the crew’s final night. While Courtney and Brian try to resolve their issues, Tanner makes his final attempt at wooing Kate. Kevin confronts Kate before the crew departs Valor for good.

 

All American: “Crossroad”

The CW, 8pm

With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in bad shape, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur), Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) rush

Related Media:

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News