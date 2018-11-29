Update to the McKale Center intro video. Let’s see if you can spot it. Hint: It was from this week’s Sean Miller press conference. pic.twitter.com/XDVEKqDwik— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 30, 2018
Earlier this week, UA coach Sean Miller introduced four of the Wildcats’ five incoming recruits for 2019: Phoenix point guard Nico Mannion, five-star wing Josh Green, four-star shooting guard Terry Armstrong and three-star Cameroonian center Christian Koloko.
In the added clip, Miller counts off the national letters of intent at a recent press conference.
“One — hold on — there’s two, there’s three, there’s four,” Miller said.
The clip of Miller counting down the NLIs was picked up by Sports Illustrated and other national media. The UA’s video team added it to the pre-game hype video played right before tipoff. Miller was wearing (superimposed) sunglasses in the McKale Center version.