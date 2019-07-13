Bear Down Kitchen
History: Good and excellent scores since 2013 but received a needs improvement rating May 1 and failed a follow-up inspection June 4.
What the inspector saw: Yogurt, cheese, cantaloupe, cooked pork and salad bar greens stored at unsafe temperatures; clean kitchen utensils stored in dirty container.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 14.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Coco’s Bakery and Restaurant
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until 2019. This year the kitchen has been cited four times, most recently failing inspections June 3 and June 13.
What the inspector saw: Coleslaw, potato salad, shredded cheese, pasta and salad dressing stored at unsafe temperatures; clean dishes stored in dirty bins; employee handled food without gloves on; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 24.
Comments: Manager Chad Pettit said problems are “100% corrected.”
East Coast Super Subs
History: Negative findings in 5 of the last 10 health inspections, including a May 28 “needs improvement” rating and a failed follow-up inspection June 7.
What the inspector saw: Tuna, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and other sandwich toppings and dressings stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates; mold-like substance inside ice machine.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 18.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
El Charro Cafe
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years, but was placed on probation May 28 and failed a June 7 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Tacos, rice and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures, a repeat violation; dishes stored as clean had food residue, also a repeat violation; mold build-up on soft drink dispensing gun; two hand-washing sinks were blocked and inaccessible.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 10.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
El Guero Canelo
History: Mainly good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation June 18.
What the inspector saw: Beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole and uncooked Sonoran dogs stored at unsafe temperatures; opened employee drinks on food prep table; employee prepared burrito wearing damaged glove; no sanitizer test strips; missing ceiling tile; hole in wall; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 28.
Comments: Declined to comment.
El Taco Rico
Mobile Food
History: Good and excellent ratings until 2017. Three inspections since then all had negative findings, most recently a May 31 “needs improvement” rating and a failed follow-up inspection June 12.
What the inspector saw: Food truck had no potable water source; waste water discharge pipe was not connected to a plumbing system; microwave not certified for commercial use.
Follow up: The owner has up to 90 days to correct some of the violations. The food truck cannot operate until the missing potable water tank is replaced.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. A phone number was not available.
Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine bar
History: Good and excellent scores since 2015 but received a needs improvement rating May 29 and failed a follow-up inspection June 6.
What the inspector saw: Shrimp, lettuce, cheese and albondigas soup stored at unsafe temperatures; clean kitchen utensils stored in dirty containers; some foods had incorrect use-by dates; food debris buildup on refrigeration unit.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 11.
Comments: Owner Mark Erman said the violations were promptly corrected, and that customers were not affected. “We take health, our guests’ safety and the quality of our product very seriously, and although we disagree with some of the findings, we are grateful to have an opportunity to improve our standards,” he said.
Grantstone Supermarket
History: Since 2015, the store has been inspected 12 times and failed five times. Most recently it was placed on probation June 4.
What the inspector saw: Live crabs and lobsters that died of unknown causes during captivity were offered for sale to the public; employee kept a pet bird in the store; sprouts, spinach, bok choy, bologna and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; walk-in refrigerator had dirty floor, walls and ceiling; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 18.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Hyatt Place Tucson Airport
History: Good and excellent scores for years until mid-2016. Since then, 5 out of 8 inspections had negative findings, including a “needs improvement” rating June 6, followed by failed reinspections on June 17 and 27.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen equipment and utensils were not being properly sanitized because a dishwashing machine was not producing water hot enough to sanitize dishes. The water tested at 147.2 degrees, about 13 degrees cooler than the required 160 degrees.
Follow-up: A third follow-up inspection is pending but the date was not available by deadline. The health department says the broken machine is not in use and equipment and utensils are being washed by hand until it’s repaired.
Comments: Siân Rylander, a spokesperson at Hyatt headquarters in Chicago, said the hotel has hired an outside company to address the issue. “The health and well-being of guests and colleagues are top priorities,” Rylander said. “We are working closely with the Pima County Health Department.”
La Mesa RV Center
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but received a needs improvement rating May 31 and failed a June 10 reinspection.
What the inspector saw: Salad, salsa, butter, milk and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures, a repeat violation; sanitizing sink was directly connected to sewage system.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 25.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Mama’s Family Restaurants
History: The restaurant, which opened under its current permit in 2017, had good scores until last month, when it received a needs improvement rating on June 18 and failed reinspection on June 19.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese, eggs, tuna and pasta salad stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored in dirty containers.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 20.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered the phone, and voicemail was not available.
Original Mr. K’s BBQ
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but received a needs improvement rating June 11 and failed re-inspection June 12.
What the inspector saw: Milk, mayonnaise and raw meat stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored on dirty shelves; cooked brisket and ribs had no use-by dates; no mop sink.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 21.
Comments: Co-owner Dennis Levi said all the problems have been addressed.
Pena’s Sno Cones Tacos y Mas
History: A mix of good, passing and excellent scores until mid-2017. Since then, 4 out of 8 inspections had negative findings, including a needs improvement rating June 6 and a failed follow-up inspection June 17.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored in dirty containers; multiple foods had no use-by dates; rust in ice machine; wiping cloths not properly sanitized.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 27.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. A business phone number listed on yellowpages.com was not in service.
Perfecto’s Mexican Restaurant
History: Good and excellent scores for nearly 10 years but was placed on probation June 14.
What the inspector saw: Rice, cheese, sausage and tamales stored at unsafe temperatures; pots and pans encrusted with grease; bleach stored above food prep sink; numerous foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 24.
Comments: Manager Judith Delarosa said that the problems were corrected quickly and customers were not affected.
Tacos y Hot Dogs Whatachon
Mobile Food Unit
History: Good and excellent scores until mid-2018. Since then, four of seven inspections had negative findings, most recently a needs improvement rating June 19 followed by a failed follow-up inspection June 29.
What the inspector saw: Carne asada, Sonoran dogs, ham, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection July 2.
Comment: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered at a phone number listed online, and voicemail was not available.
Taqueria Los Cuates
Mobile Food Unit
History: Licensed since 2017, the food truck had its first negative inspections last month. It received a “needs improvement” rating June 7 and failed re-inspection June 8, prompting the health department to shut it down temporarily as an imminent health hazard.
What the inspector saw: Chimichangas, cabbage and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures; food truck water supply was not hot enough for handwashing or dishwashing; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 14.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No phone number available.
Target (in-store Pizza Hut)
History: Mainly excellent scores for 10-plus years but received a needs improvement rating June 11 and failed re-inspection June 21.
What the inspector saw: Chicken wings stored at unsafe temperature; clean equipment stored in dirty container; ice machine scoop was not stored in clean container; sanitizing sink was directly connected to grease trap.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 1
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Target (in-store Starbucks)
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but received a needs improvement rating June 11 and failed re-inspection June 21.
What the inspector saw: Sanitizing sink directly connected to grease trap; water on floors due to improper drainage.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 1.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
The Neighborhood
History: was placed on probation June 6.
What the inspector saw: Chicken wings, cole slaw, salsa and mozzarella sticks stored at unsafe temperatures; french fry slicer encrusted with food debris; live cockroach in dishwashing area; two hand-washing sinks were blocked and inaccessible.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 18.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered the phone and voicemail was not available.
World Dining
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until 2018. Since then, three out of five inspections had negative findings, most recently a probation rating on June 17.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; numerous food containers broken or damaged; heavy food debris inside oven; sanitizing sink directly connected to grease trap.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 27.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.