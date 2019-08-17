Twenty-two food service establishments failed Pima County Health Department inspections in July. Sixteen passed follow-up inspections; five are awaiting re-inspection and one is closed until problems are resolved.
Her's what you need to know:
American Flying Buffalo
Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but was shut down as an imminent health hazard and placed on probation June 21 and failed two follow-up inspections June 22 and July 2.
What the inspector saw: Noodles, coleslaw, sprouts, cheese, raw beef and hot links were stored at unsafe temperatures; raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat salad; bleach bottle stored with celery in food prep sink; hand-washing sink blocked; no test strips for sanitizing solution; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a third follow-up inspection July 3.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered at the company phone number listed on its Facebook page and no voicemail was available.
Arco AM/PM
History: Good and excellent scores for the last two years but received a needs improvement rating July 26 and failed a follow-up inspection July 30.
What the inspector saw: Burritos, salsa, jalapeños, cheese, milk and jelly rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink did not drain properly; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is pending, date was not immediately available.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Person answering phone hung up on reporter.
Circle K
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 1 and failed three follow-up inspections on July 12, 22 and Aug. 1.
What the inspector saw: Cheeseburgers, burritos, ham and cheese subs, hot dogs and nacho cheese and chili were stored at unsafe temperatures; open bags of hot dogs and corn dogs had no use-by dates; low water pressure in hand-washing sink; mop sink directly connected to sewer system; wrong test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is pending. It was slated for Aug. 12 but had not taken place as of Aug. 15.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
Circle K
History: Since 2017, nine of 14 inspections had negative findings, including a July 1 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection July 11.
What the inspector saw: Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, croissants, egg rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; open packages of hot dogs and egg rolls had no use-by dates; chemicals stored above sanitizing sink; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 22.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
Circle K
History: Since 2016, eight of 12 inspections had negative findings, including a July 24 needs improvement rating followed by three failed re-inspections on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug 12.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including burritos, croissants, ham sandwiches, corn dogs, hot dogs, hot pockets and cheese pretzels; no probe thermometer to test food temperatures; no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is pending but date was not immediately available.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
Circle K
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until 2017. Since then, four of eight inspections had negative findings including a July 3 probation rating and a failed re-inspection July 15.
What the inspector found: Person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety practices; serving utensils not properly sanitized; open packages of hot dogs had no use-by dates; hand-washing sink blocked and inaccessible.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 25.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
El Gorrion Burrito
History: Good and excellent scores from mid-2017 to mid 2018. Since then, three of six inspections had negative findings including a July 8 needs improvement and a failed re-inspection July 18.
What the inspector saw: Salsa, beef, green chile chicken, cheese and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures; unlabeled spray bottle of chemicals in kitchen area; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection July 22.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment, person answering the phone hung up on reporter.
El Kora Hot Dogs
Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent ratings for five years but was declared an imminent health hazard July 20 and forced to shut down.
What the inspector saw: No hot water supply; raw bacon-wrapped hot dogs and bagged cheese stored at unsafe temperatures.
Follow-up: Must remain closed until hot water is available.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
El Sur Restaurant
History: Mainly good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 26.
What the inspector found: “Almost all” refrigerated foods were stored at unsafe temperatures including sausage, beans, chile rellenos, taco toppings, menudo, albondigas and caldo de rez; numerous foods had no use-by dates; employee prepped food with bare hands; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 5.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Family Dollar
History: Excellent inspection scores since 2015, but received a needs improvement rating July 2 and failed three follow-up inspections July 12, 29 and Aug. 8.
What the inspector saw: A large pile of unsecured garbage was piled up behind store next to dumpsters, creating conditions for “possible pest harborage.” More than a month later, the store had failed to clean it up.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is pending, date was not immediately available.
Comments: Manager declined to comment.
Grand Buffet
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 11.
What the inspector found: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including cooked noodles and dumplings, raw cabbage and raw chicken, shrimp and beef; two live cockroaches in equipment-washing area; rodent droppings in storage area; kitchen floors had food residue buildup; dishwashing machine did not properly sanitize dishes.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on July 22.
Comments: Manager Jay Lu said problems have been corrected.
Jack in the Box
History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2018. Since then, three of six inspections had negative findings including a July 12 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 22.
What the inspector saw: “Heavy buildup of grease and old food debris” on floor and wall near grill; multiple food contact surfaces were chipped or cracked or had old food debris; boxes of food stored in freezer under leaking condenser line; multiple foods had no use-by dates; sanitizing sink directly connected to sewer.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 1.
Comments: Manager declined to comment.
Jerry Bob’s Family Restaurant
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until mid-2018. Since then four of seven inspections had negative findings, most recently a July 9 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection July 10.
What the inspector saw: Eggs, cheese, potato salad, salsa and tamales stored at unsafe temperatures; one handwashing sink had no hot water, another had no paper towels; grease buildup and food debris near cookline area; dirty dish water was flooding a storage area where floor drain was clogged.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 19.
Comments: Declined to comment.
JS Wing Factory
History: Good and excellent scores for several years until 2016. Since then, four of nine inspections had negative findings, including a July 16 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 29.
What the inspector saw: Potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, cheese and tomatoes were stored at unsafe temperatures; dead mouse found under a rack where dry goods and kitchen utensils are stored; some foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 7.
Comments: Owner Sunny Jang said problems have been corrected.
Los Chipilones Take-Out
History: Mainly good and excellent scores since 2014 but received a July 3 needs improvement rating and failed re-inspection July 9.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including birria, carne asada, raw beef, beans, cabbage and cheese; no one in charge was certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 15.
Comments: Spokesperson Noé Maciel said problems have been corrected.
Mariscos Chihuahua
History: Since 2017, six of 12 inspections had negative findings. Most recently, the eatery was declared an imminent health hazard resulting in a four-day shut down from July 23 to 27. Also was placed on probation July 23 and failed a probation re-inspection Aug. 1.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including shrimp, oysters, clams, ceviche, cheese and salsa; numerous foods stored without use-by dates including white cheese with black mold growing on it; grime on kitchen counters; kitchen floors had “excessive” food debris, deep grease accumulation and trash; clean utensils stored in dirty containers; hand-washing sink used for purposes other than hand washing.
Follow-up: Passed a second probation re-inspection Aug. 6.
Comments: Declined to comment.
New Empire Market
History: Good ratings from 2012 to 2016, but since then seven of 11 inspections had negative findings. Most recently received a needs improvement rating July 1 followed by two failed re-inspections July 11 and 22.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including ham, hot dogs, bratwurst, cheese, milk and yogurt.
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Aug. 1.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No answer at business phone number and no voicemail available.
Nico’s Mexican Food
History: Mainly good scores for five years but received a July 9 needs improvement rating and failed re-inspection July 10.
What the inspector saw: Ham, beef, pork, tacos, pico de gallo and sour cream were stored at unsafe temperatures; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 11.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Pusch Ridge Preschool & Kindergarten
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years, these are the first negative scores.
Received a July 8 needs improvement rating and failed a July 19 re-inspection.
What the inspector saw: Sanitizing sink was directly connected to sewer system, creating risk of sewer backup.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 29.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Taqueria Rositas
Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent scores for several years until 2018, since then three of six inspections had negative findings. Most recently, it was shut down as an imminent health hazard on July 27 and failed re-inspection Aug. 7.
What the inspector saw: Equipment failure left cold foods so hot they presented a public health risk; cutting boards and utensils were not sanitized as often as required; no test strips for sanitizing solution, operator not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is pending. The date was not immediately available.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Toy Comiendo
Mobile food unit
History: In its first year of operation, three of eight inspections had negative findings, most recently a July 6 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 18.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including beef, chicken, chorizo and hot dogs; unit had dirty walls and shelves; prepared foods were stored at operator’s home instead of at commissary kitchen as required.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 31.
Comments: Owner Rosario Palomares said the recent problem was due to hot summer weather and has been corrected.
Trattoria Ragazzi
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until mid-2017. Since then, four of six inspections had negative findings, most recently a July 1 needs improvement rating followed by two failed re-inspections July 11 and 23.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including lasagna, Alfredo sauce, spinach, ricotta cheese and lettuce and tomatoes; some foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Aug. 2.
Comments: Declined to comment.