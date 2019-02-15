Forward Ira Lee and Justin Coleman also posted messages on Twitter indicating that they haven’t given up, either.
Lee had 11 points and eight rebounds on Thursday, while being called for a flagrant foul with 18 seconds left.
“Words and criticism have never stopped me,” Lee posted Friday. “I love this game of basketball and I’ll put my heart into it until I collapse.”
Coleman was held to seven points on 2-for-9 shooting while committing four turnovers to go with two assists.
“God built me to last,” Coleman Tweeted. “’James 1:1 when adversity comes your way, find joy in it.’ Without adversity how can your faith grow? #WeGoneBeAlright”
