1. SMU at North Texas, Saturday. New SMU head coach Sonny Dykes will go against second-year North Texas head coach Seth Littrell. Dykes was Arizona’s offensive coordinator from 2007-09; Littrell was Dykes’ running backs coach at Arizona in 2009, and then replaced him as co-offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.
2. Arizona at Houston, Sept. 8. UA coach Kevin Sumlin was Houston’s head coach from 2008-11. One of his first hires, as a special teams coach, was Tony Levine. When Sumlin left in December 2011 to become head coach at Texas A&M, the Cougars elevated Levine to head coach. He performed in that role for three years, was fired, and now owns a Chick-fil-A franchise in Houston. Perhaps the UA can arrange for its postgame meal from Levine’s restaurant.