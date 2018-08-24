Ed Oliver leads Houston into Arizona Stadium to face Kevin Sumlin, who used to coach the Cougars.

1. SMU at North Texas, Saturday. New SMU head coach Sonny Dykes will go against second-year North Texas head coach Seth Littrell. Dykes was Arizona’s offensive coordinator from 2007-09; Littrell was Dykes’ running backs coach at Arizona in 2009, and then replaced him as co-offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.

2. Arizona at Houston, Sept. 8. UA coach Kevin Sumlin was Houston’s head coach from 2008-11. One of his first hires, as a special teams coach, was Tony Levine. When Sumlin left in December 2011 to become head coach at Texas A&M, the Cougars elevated Levine to head coach. He performed in that role for three years, was fired, and now owns a Chick-fil-A franchise in Houston. Perhaps the UA can arrange for its postgame meal from Levine’s restaurant.