Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Kansas and four-star forward Jaelyn Withers of North Carolina both listed Arizona among their final five college choices Friday.
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward from the Kansas City area, also listed Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. He is rated No. 18 in the class of 2019 by 247Sports.
Withers, a versatile 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward ranked No. 86 by 247, listed Arizona along with Louisville, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.
Both players are widely expected to choose other schools: On 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, all eight analyst predictions for Robinson-Earl say he’ll choose Kansas while the 13 predictions for Withers all have him picking Louisville, where he is scheduled to visit officially from Sept. 7-9.
Robinson-Earl, who also played for Kansas coach Bill Self on USA Basketball’s U18 team this summer, has visited UA unofficially and may schedule an official visit.
Of his last visit with the Wildcats, Robinson-Earl told Rivals “it was a great campus and a great location. … I like them because they showed me what they can do specifically with my position. They do a thing called Phoenix push where the bigs can get the ball and push ahead for the guards.”
Robinson-Earl is scheduled to play his senior season of high school at Florida’s IMG Academy, where he will be a teammate of fellow UA target Josh Green.