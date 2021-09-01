'Two tragedies forever changed our lives'

In the 7 years preceding 2011, we lived an idyllic life overlooking the Pacific Ocean, south of Ensenada Mexico. We had retired and were doing missionary work. Two tragedies in 2011 would forever change our lives.
In June we received an e-mail informing us that our oldest son had been in an accident in Tucson and wasn't expected to live. By midnight we were in the TMC Emergency Room in Tucson.
Our son Everett survived the auto accident, although paralyzed from the neck down. In August we were contacted by Bonnie Henry, a reporter aka Opinion Writer for the Arizona Daily Star. She wanted to interview the three of us about our ordeal. That sounded like a good idea. I thought that perhaps some of his friends might read the article and pass it on to others.
As we sat in our living room talking, I kept looking up at the muted TV. At first I thought I was watching the preview for a disaster movie. Not so! An announcer was saying that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers. We were witnessing the horror of 9/11 as it was happening. A few minutes later someone yelled, "Here comes another one!" as a second plane crashed into the remaining Tower.
I thought: how insignificant our tragedy was. Our tragedy compared to 9/11, and those who died, and the suffering of the thousands they left behind.