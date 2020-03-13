U.S. Rep Paul Gosar in self-quarantine after baring sudden illness

Baring a sudden illness, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and three of his senior staff members were expected to emerge from self-quarantine Thursday, two weeks after they came into contact with someone at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference who was later hospitalized with coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, none of the four had developed any symptoms.

But even while working from home, Gosar still managed to stir confusion and controversy on social media.

On Monday, the Republican lightning rod from northern Arizona was widely ridiculed after he declared on Twitter, over a picture from a South Korean imperial war epic, that he would “rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus.”

Several comments encouraged the congressman to enlist, while one simply said: “You’re a dentist.”

The following day, Gosar drew criticism for repeating a joke on Twitter suggesting he and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who was also exposed to the virus at CPAC, were trying to arrange a meeting with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Good one,” Gosar wrote, adding: “#thatsnotnice”

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.