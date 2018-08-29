Sunny to partly cloudy. High 102F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 29, 2018 @ 10:08 am
Republican Party:
Nick Pierson (51.4%, 10,791 votes)
Democratic Party:
Raul Grijalva (100%, 16,018 votes)
MORE: Republicans apparently pick Nick Pierson to face Rep. Raul Grijalva in CD3
The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business!
You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what?