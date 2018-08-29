Sunny to partly cloudy. High 102F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 29, 2018 @ 8:59 am
Republican Party:
Lea Marquez Peterson (33.6%, 20,153 votes)
Democratic Party:
Ann Kirkpatrick, 41.4$ (28,046 votes)
MORE: Democrat Kirkpatrick wins Congressional District 2 primary; GOP race too close to call
Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly.
Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer.