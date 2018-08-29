Sunny to partly cloudy. High 102F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 29, 2018 @ 11:09 am
Republican Party
Martha McSally (52.9%, 263,734 votes)
Democratic Party
Kyrsten Sinema (80.5%, 314,108 votes)
MORE: Tucson Republican Martha McSally to face off against Kyrsten Sinema in November for US Senate seat
