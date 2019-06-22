Washington’s burst to the Pac-12 basketball championship last year put significant attention on coach Mike Hopkins’ staffing and approach to the game.
Hopkins has the largest staff it the league — 11 full-time employees, including a chief administrative officer, an executive assistant to the head coach and a director of special projects. That’s probably excessive, but when you generate the type of football revenue the Huskies do, why not spread it out to other sports?
By comparison, Arizona is in the process of hiring an eighth full-time member of Sean Miller’s staff: a director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics.
In the era of Kenpom.com, analytics is becoming the next big thing in college basketball. Washington’s video and analytics coordinator, Aaron Blue, received a lot of attention last season. Utah last year created a similar position — director of strategy and analytics.
Arizona will be the third Pac-12 team with an employee dedicated to analytics. Expect every other team in the league to do the same in the next year or so.