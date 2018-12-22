Justin Coleman only made one field goal in Arizona's 70-68 win over UC Davis, but his shot was the most crucial.
With less than a minute left to play in the game, the graduate transfer point guard sunk a 3-pointer from the right wing with only four seconds left on the shot clock to put Arizona up 70-68 with 53.6 seconds left.
The Wildcats had an 11-point lead at halftime, but the Aggies clawed their way back and tied the game mid-way through the second half. Coleman finished the game with four points on 1 of 4 shooting while co-captain Chase Jeter recorded 16 points and five rebounds.
Arizona finished the nonconference schedule 9-4 and will take a few days before returning to McKale Center to play Colorado on Jan. 3. Coleman, Jeter and Sean Miller spoke to the media following Saturday's win, here's what they had to say.