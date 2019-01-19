arizona 82, oregon state 71
FG FT Reb
Oregon State Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hollins 35 3-5 1-3 1-3 2 2 7
Kelley 25 2-4 2-2 1-6 1 1 6
Tinkle 36 9-18 6-8 5-10 4 1 25
E.Thompson 34 5-10 6-7 0-1 1 4 17
S.Thompson 27 2-6 2-3 0-3 4 4 7
Reichle 21 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 3
Rakocevic 15 3-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 6
Vernon 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Washington 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 25-49 17-23 8-27 12 22 71
Percentages: FG .510, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Reichle 1-1, E.Thompson 1-4, S.Thompson 1-5, Tinkle 1-6, Hollins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 7 (Kelley 3, E.Thompson, Rakocevic, Reichle, Tinkle). Turnovers: 15 (Tinkle 4, E.Thompson 3, S.Thompson 3, Hollins 2, Reichle 2, Rakocevic). Steals: 5 (S.Thompson 2, Tinkle 2, E.Thompson). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
Arizona Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jeter 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Coleman 35 5-10 1-1 1-4 5 0 14
Randolph 30 5-15 0-0 3-5 4 3 10
Smith 35 4-10 2-2 0-6 1 5 13
Williams 31 5-10 7-9 0-1 5 1 20
Luther 30 6-12 2-3 7-11 1 5 16
Barcello 17 2-5 0-0 1-1 1 1 6
Lee 13 0-2 2-2 2-3 0 4 2
Doutrive 5 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Desjardins 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 27-67 15-19 17-35 17 19 82
Percentages: FG .403, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Williams 3-4, Smith 3-5, Coleman 3-6, Barcello 2-3, Luther 2-5, Randolph 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: 11 (Luther 3, Coleman 2, Doutrive 2, Lee, Randolph, Smith, Williams). Steals: 9 (Coleman 5, Randolph 2, Luther, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.
Oregon State 27 44—71
Arizona 38 44—82
A — 14,410.