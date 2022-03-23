UA BK scouting report

Despite all its in-season adversity, Houston finished with the exact same AP ranking (15) that it started with in the preseason and hasn’t lost since March 6 at Memphis, turning around to beat the Tigers 71-53 a week later in the AAC Tournament

He said it: “They fly to the glass on both ends, offensively and defensively. They’re aggressive, the way they play and always have played. Kelvin’s been doing this a long time so he has this philosophy about how he wants his teams to play. He does a great job of teaching and emphasizing it and they respond to that.

“One of the things they do on the ball screen is they string it out, which is a little different than some teams. There's always two guys on the ball and then they recover back to their guys (who they're assigned to defend). They try to play in the gaps and they put good ball pressure on you. They don't overextend too much. They try to create good inside position on all shots and plays when you have the ball.