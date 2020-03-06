UA BK scouting

He said it

“All of us in the Pac-12 really respect (Washington’s) Mike Hopkins as a coach. The way they play, their style. When you have that much turnover — and we’ve had the same from one season to the next – and then on top of that you lose Quade Green, it’s hard. You’re depending on these first-year players that no matter how talented they are, there’s ups and downs with those guys.

“But in terms of Washington being dangerous, being capable of beating us, no doubt. That was one of our best road victories of the year (at Seattle) because that game could have gone either way. They have a talented group. Their zone is always unique, and I’d like to think they probably feel better than they have in a long time being that they were able to beat Arizona State.

“But we knew whether they beat Arizona State or not they’re capable of beating us, and we have to be ready. Our goal is to get 11 conference wins and finish our regular season with 21 wins. It’s going to be a battle, we’re going to have to play more like we played in the second half (against WSU) to beat Washington.”

— UA coach Sean Miller

KEY PLAYERS

Washington

Isaiah Steward