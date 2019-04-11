Thursday was another day scratched off the calendar leading up to Arizona's spring game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Following the Wildcats' spring practice on Thursday, safety Christian Young and running back Gary Brightwell were selected to speak to media.
Young, a sophomore from Houston, appeared in seven games for the Wildcats last season and switched from safety to starting cornerback in Arizona's road trip to UCLA. Young is expected to be one of the more proactive defensive backs in the secondary in 2019.
Brightwell was a part of Arizona's 2017 recruiting class and will enter his junior year in 2019 as a crucial piece to UA's rushing attack. After spending time as a slot wide receiver his freshman year, Brightwell switched back to running back and carved out a complimentary role with J.J. Taylor. Last season, Brightwell rushed for 525 yards and three touchdowns while Taylor ran for 1,434 yards and six scores.
Brightwell and Young are both looking to be key contributors for the Wildcats this season. Here's what they had to say following spring practice on Thursday.