In the days leading up to Arizona’s WNIT championship, the Wildcats received videos of former and current UA icons wishing the team good luck. The list of Wildcats included Jennie Finch, Teddy Bruschi, Andre Iguodala, Jason Terry, Channing Frye, Joan Bonvicini, Lance Briggs, Miles Simon, Dee-Dee Wheeler, Dave Heeke and coaches from other UA sports.
“I didn’t think they were paying attention to our season, but when we saw the videos last night and during warmups, I was like ‘Wow, they’re really following us and rooting for us’ so it felt good,” McDonald said.