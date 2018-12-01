Defensive MVP
LB Colin Schooler
Schooler was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017, and he was even more productive in ’18. Schooler led Arizona with 119 tackles, including more than twice as many stops for losses (21.5) as any other Wildcat. He also had two interceptions, which ranked second on the team.
Report card
Defensive tackles
Grade: B
Comment: Junior-college transfer PJ Johnson was a revelation, compiling 8.5 tackles for losses, including three sacks, in just 10 games. Dereck Boles (five TFLs, 1.5 sacks) also played well down the stretch, but both players would have benefited from a deeper rotation.
Edge rushers
Grade: C
Comment: Second-year players JB Brown and Jalen Harris showed potential, combining for 11.5 TFLs, including 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The grade falls because of the mysterious falloff of sophomore Kylan Wilborn, who had 7.5 sacks as a freshman but only two this season.
Linebackers
Grade: B-plus
Comment: If Schooler is the Batman of the defense, fellow LB Tony Fields II is the Robin; he ranked second on the team with 89 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs. Fellow sophomore Anthony Pandy showed potential as a third wheel (25 tackles, three TFLs), but, similar to defensive tackle, this is a position where more rotating would benefit all parties.
Cornerbacks
Grade: D-plus
Comment: Because of injuries and other issues, Arizona simply did not get the production out of this group that it needed. Lorenzo Burns, the one constant, led the team with 11 pass breakups in only 10 games, but he didn’t have an interception; the corners managed just one, by converted safety Troy Young.
Safeties
Grade: B-
Comment: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles finished his UA career with a solid senior season, ranking third on the team with 56 tackles and leading the squad with two forced fumbles. Senior-to-be Tristan Cooper looked the part of a “Spur” down the stretch, and free safety Scottie Young Jr. again showed playmaking chops when healthy and available (team-high three interceptions).