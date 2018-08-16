It's almost a given that you're a Wildcats fan if you live in Tucson.
And if you don't know who Lute Olson and Sean Miller are yet, they'll become household names pretty quickly.
Lute Olson is a coaching legend in Arizona basketball's history, and now there's statue of him you can take selfies with at the Eddie Lynch Pavilion at the McKale Center.
Sean Miller is the current head coach of the UA Men's Basketball team. See their 2018-19 season schedule here.
We have a whole team at the Arizona Daily Star dedicated to bringing you Wildcats sports news, so follow the Wildcaster on Twitter or Facebook if you're a fan!