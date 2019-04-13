After four weeks of working in returning players and newcomers, the Arizona Wildcats packed it up for the summer, which was capped off by the UA's annual spring game. The defense "won" with a 87-30 score against the offense.
Although quarterback Khalil Tate opened up the spring game with a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Devaughn Cooper, Arizona's defense — led by cornerback McKenzie Barnes and edge rusher Jalen Harris — shined on Saturday.
Statistics weren't recorded from the spring game, but Harris disrupted the backfield and contributed several sacks in the time he played. Barnes also had two interceptions in the secondary and flashed growth from his freshman campaign in 2018.
Tate, cornerback Jace Whittaker and head coach Kevin Sumlin spoke to the media following Arizona's spring game, here's what they had to say.