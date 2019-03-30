Early Thursday morning, UA sophomore golf standout Yu-Sang Hou walked onto the putting green at the Dell Urich Golf Course and began an hour of practice.
It’ll be a far different scene this week for Hou, Wildcat teammate Haley Moore and Hou’s sister Vivian Hou — a high school senior who will enroll at Arizona next season. They will be putting on the greens at Augusta National Golf Course.
The Hou sisters and Moore, plus UA coach Laura Ianello, leave for Georgia on Sunday to be part of the inaugural Augusta Women’s National Amateur, the first-ever women’s tournament to be staged on the famous golf course.
Once in Augusta, the Arizona golfers will be met by Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa, the two greatest golfers in UA history. Sorenstam and Ochoa will hit ceremonial tee shots to start the final round of the AWNA on Saturday.
The 72 women’s golfers invited to Augusta will play Wednesday and Thursday at the Champions Retreat Golf Course near where the Masters is played. All will play a practice round Friday at Augusta National. The low 30 scorers will advance to the championship at Augusta National, televised Saturday on CBS.