UA grad Chan joining Rubio's volleyball staff

UA graduate Brandon Chan is re-joining the Wildcats as an assistant volleyball coach, the program announced Tuesday.

Chan comes to Arizona from Dartmouth, where he spent three seasons as the associate head coach. Chan graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in psychology in 2015; while in Tucson, he was a student manager for the Wildcats’ program.

Chan replaced Matt Dyck, who left after two seasons.

“Brandon brings a vast knowledge of the game along with an endless supply of energy,” coach Dave Rubio said. “Brandon started out as a student manager for my volleyball team and has spent the last several years honing his craft. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

Chan helped the Big Green improved from a last-place finish in the Ivy League in 2019 to a third-place finish in 2021. Before that, Chan spent the 2017-19 seasons as a volunteer assistant with the Wildcats’ beach volleyball program. The 2019 squad finished with a record 25 wins.

NBA

Bulls re-sign ex-Suns guard Dragic

CHICAGO — The Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday.

The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.

The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.

Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Georgia star Tate dies at 56

ATHENS, Ga. — Lars Tate, part of a long line of Georgia running back greats who went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 56.

Tate died late Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer, his son, former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Donavan Tate, told the Athens Benner-Herald.

Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing in 1986 and ‘87, finishing his college career with 3,107 yards — the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs with more carries than Tate’s 615 from 1984-87.

He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1988 and led the team in rushing his first two seasons, totaling 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 starts.

But Tate was cut by the Bucs ahead of the 1990 season, finishing out his career by playing sparingly in three games for the Bears.

Donavan Tate said his father was set to begin chemotherapy this week.