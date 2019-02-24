On traffic-choked Fred Enke Drive in front of McKale Center, Stanford’s bus driver parked the large vehicle on the wrong side of the street, facing the wrong direction. It created some confusion as cars lined up to get into the Cherry Street Garage.
About 400 UA fans who wouldn’t normally cross Fred Enke Drive before the game enjoyed a pre-game happy hour after the dedication of the $16.5 million Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, hosted by UA president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke.
Heeke said that on special occasions, such as a football tailgate event, as many as 4,000 to 5,000 people can occupy the 75,000-square foot facility.
“It’s an important piece of the puzzle,’’ said Heeke. “It shows we are committed in a major way to our football program.’’
The one thing that’s missing is a place to properly park a bus.