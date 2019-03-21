Arizona women's basketball hadn't won a postseason game since 2005 until Thursday night's WNIT opener when the Wildcats beat Idaho State 66-56 in front of 3,265 fans at McKale Center.
The Wildcats were led by freshman forward Cate Reese who finished the night with her sixth double-double of the season, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Aari McDonald recorded 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
After jumping out to a 38-20 lead at halftime, ISU went on a 13-0 run to start the second half and trimmed Arizona's lead down to seven, but the Wildcats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Arizona advanced to the second round of the WNIT and will now play Pacific Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.