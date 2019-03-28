Arizona remained alive in the WNIT after is held off beat Idaho 68-60 in front of a crowd of 6,307 fans at McKale Center on Thursday.
Star sophomore Aari McDonald led the UA in scoring with 18 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field to go along with 11 assists. Sam Thomas had 13 points, but took charge on the defensive end with six steals, two blocks and five rebounds.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but Idaho pulled with two points with 2:47 left in the third. McDonald busted open her lip when she collided with an Idaho player, but would return later.
Arizona stay home at McKale Center to face Wyoming at 2 p.m. Sunday for a chance to advance to the WNIT Final Four. UA head coach Adia Barnes, Thomas and McDonald spoke to the media following Thursday's win, here's what they had to say.