With two games remaining, the Arizona Wildcats have a 5-5 record and are tied for first place in the Pac-12 South with Utah and USC, although both teams hold the tie-breaker over the Cats.
UA is coming off a 42-34 win over the Colorado Buffaloes after quarterback Khalil Tate completed 17 of 22 passes for a career-high 350 yards and five touchdowns while J.J. Taylor rushed for 192.
Taylor became the first Wildcat running back since Nick Wilson in 2015 to rush for three consecutive 100-yard games. Taylor is third in FBS for rushing yards with 1,221 on the season.
With wins over Oregon and Colorado, Arizona enters the bye week on a high note, which is also a plus, because the players can use this time to rest any lingering injuries such as Tate's ankle, which he's had since the season opener versus BYU. It's also a time for the coaching staff to catch up on recruiting, which Sumlin and the staff will be doing around the country this week.
Sumlin held a press conference Monday, here's what he had to say.