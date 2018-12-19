University of Arizona Wildcats head football coach Kevin Sumlin speaks to the media following National Signing Day, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in Tucson. Sumlin mentioned several schools made late pushes for Arizona's signed players in the last few weeks.

In Kevin Sumlin's first official recruiting class at Arizona, the Wildcats corralled 20 players for 2019.

The Wildcats finished with the seventh-best recruiting class in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com, an improvement from 11th a year ago. Arizona lost Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen to Georgia Tech, but the Wildcats added a pair of Houston four-star players in wide receiver Jalen "Boobie" Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe.

Sumlin's class is a mix of Texans, junior college linemen, California athletes, an American Samoa linebacker and a pair of in-state prospects.

Sumlin spoke to the media about Arizona's 2019 class, Khalil Tate and the running backs coach vacancy.