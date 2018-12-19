In Kevin Sumlin's first official recruiting class at Arizona, the Wildcats corralled 20 players for 2019.
The Wildcats finished with the seventh-best recruiting class in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com, an improvement from 11th a year ago. Arizona lost Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen to Georgia Tech, but the Wildcats added a pair of Houston four-star players in wide receiver Jalen "Boobie" Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe.
Sumlin's class is a mix of Texans, junior college linemen, California athletes, an American Samoa linebacker and a pair of in-state prospects.
Sumlin spoke to the media about Arizona's 2019 class, Khalil Tate and the running backs coach vacancy.