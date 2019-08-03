Miles Simon did not follow Luke Walton when he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers and hired by the Sacramento Kings. Simon was instead renewed last week by new Lakers coach Frank Vogel as part of a six-person coaching staff. Simon could probably write a fascinating book about his basketball career since leading Arizona to the 1997 NCAA championship. His NBA career amounted to just two points in five games, but Simon went on to be the MVP of the old CBA for the Dakota Wizards, played professionally in Turkey, Israel and Italy, was part of Lute Olson‘s final staff at Arizona and ultimately a became a studio and game analyst for ESPN. …
UA legend Miles Simon to stay with Lakers staff; the stories he could tell
