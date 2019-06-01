Arizona’s Nick Quintana, left, is the No. 81 prospect in the MLB draft according to Baseball America, while Cameron Cannon, right, is No. 94. The duo could be picked in the same round either Monday or Tuesday.

Arizona infielders Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana are projected as top-100 picks, or somewhere in the second or third rounds. Both were named second-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball newspaper last week. Given Arizona’s long and productive baseball history, it is odd that just nine Wildcats have been first-round draft picks. The list: shortstop Eddie Leon, 1966; outfielder Terry Francona, 1980; pitcher Joe Magrane, 1985; catcher Alan Zinter, 1989; pitcher Ben Diggins, 2000; outfielder Brian Anderson, 2003; outfielder Trevor Crowe, 2005; pitcher Ryan Perry, 2008; shortstop Kevin Newman, 2015.