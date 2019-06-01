Arizona infielders Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana are projected as top-100 picks, or somewhere in the second or third rounds. Both were named second-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball newspaper last week. Given Arizona’s long and productive baseball history, it is odd that just nine Wildcats have been first-round draft picks. The list: shortstop Eddie Leon, 1966; outfielder Terry Francona, 1980; pitcher Joe Magrane, 1985; catcher Alan Zinter, 1989; pitcher Ben Diggins, 2000; outfielder Brian Anderson, 2003; outfielder Trevor Crowe, 2005; pitcher Ryan Perry, 2008; shortstop Kevin Newman, 2015.