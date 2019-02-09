Arizona fell to Washington State 69-55 Saturday night and the Wildcats have now dropped five consecutive games for the first time since the 1983-84 season, which was Lute Olson's first year at UA.
Without freshman guard Brandon Williams (knee) for the third straight game, the Wildcats were led by Justin Coleman, who finished the night with a team-high 14 points. Freshman Devonaire Doutrive recorded his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs, but the Cats shot 31 percent from the field.
Washington State's Robert Franks tied a career-high with 34 points for the second game in a row.
Arizona falls to a 14-10 overall record and 5-6 in Pac-12 play. Up next, the Wildcats will travel to Colorado and Utah next week.
Doutrive, Sean Miller and Ryan Luther spoke to the media following Saturday's loss. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke also talked at halftime to discuss his support of the program.