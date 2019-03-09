A year ago, the Pac-12 changed its rules for induction into the Hall of Honor and opened it to all sports. After 17 years of basketball-only honorees, it was clear that schools like Arizona State, Oregon, Washington State, Colorado and Stanford had run out of worthy Hall of Honor basketball candidates.
The UA’s first non-basketball honoree is 1980s shot put and discus All-American and national champion Meg Ritchie-Stone, who later became the school’s full-time strength and conditioning coach.
That’s a winning decision by the UA, which could’ve rubber-stamped a series of honorees like Terry Francona, Jennie Finch and Tedy Bruschi, but instead did its research and understood that Ritchie left as much of an imprint on UA sports as any of her peers.
Athletic director Cedric Dempsey and football coach Larry Smith hired Ritchie as the first female strength/conditioning coach in Division I football in 1985.
“Larry supported the hire because he said Meg could out-lift anyone on his football team,” former UA associate AD Bob Bockrath said last week. “Later, I hired her when I was the athletic director at Texas Tech. It was met with some apprehension, but she soon won everyone over there as well.
“Meg is an incredible athlete, talent and teacher. She is just flat-out good and I am personally thrilled to see her being inducted into the Hall of Honor.”
Ritchie-Stone will be honored Friday at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.