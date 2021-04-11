UA Migration Expert: 'Unaccompanied minors' increasing around the world

Gov. Doug Ducey recently reiterated accusations made by other Republicans that the Biden administration is “to blame” for the recent surge of migrant youth and children looking to enter the U.S.
Yet as revealed by global migration data, the U.S. is not isolated in responding to increasing numbers of migrant youth and children.
In a statement issued last month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) cited data from UNICEF to underscore that the number of child and youth migrants — defined by them as 19 years of age and under — jumped globally from 29 million in 1990 to 40.9 million in 2020.
They noted an acceleration of these trends in recent years; there were five times as many migrant youth and children estimated to be arriving without the presence of a legal guardian in 2016 than in 2011.
As an anthropologist, I have observed these trends firsthand while conducting research in Sicily, where arrivals by sea of migrant youth and children without the presence of a legal adult doubled between 2015 and 2016 (25,800 total in 2016).
In 2017, these arrivals increased by another 22%. That summer, I overheard one Italian official say that “the migrants here are getting younger and younger” while alluding to the growing emergency of “minori stranieri non accompagnati” (foreign unaccompanied minors), as hundreds were arriving each week while nearly equal numbers were drowning at sea.
At the time, the bulk of those arriving were between the ages of 13 and 17, prompting concerns among social and humanitarian workers about the vulnerability of these youth to various forms of exploitation.
Importantly, perceptions about migration, vulnerability, and someone’s purported readiness to migrate have changed over time with changing social norms. For instance, it is only in recent decades that states have expressed concern and begun to track the numbers of “unaccompanied minors.”
As observed by youth migration scholar Lauren Heidbrink, that persons under the age of 18 without the presence of a legal guardian are viewed by the state and society as a “problem” relates to present-day nativist anxieties about the racial and ethnic background of those migrating as well as to legal definitions of childhood.
My own grandmother immigrated alone to the U.S. from Canada in 1960 at the age of 17. Back then, no one was calling her an “unaccompanied minor.” However, perhaps her white skin and English mother tongue made her perceived as more assimilable and less of a “problem.”
To be sure, making a spectacle of U.S.-bound migration from Mexico and Central America, and invoking partisan politics to pinpoint blame does nothing to address these matters in the long term. The trends that we are currently observing reflect what is happening globally and are expected to accelerate with continued economic fallout of the pandemic, climate change, and worsening wars and other armed conflicts, and food crises.
In other words, this migration didn’t start up again with the new administration, and it won’t stop once this administration is no longer in office.
Illicit, dangerous border crossings by minors have been the norm for years, including under Trump. The arrivals now are both more visible and exaggerated by Trump’s policies of holding asylum seekers in Mexico and shutting down the southern border despite evidence that less than 6% of migrants coming into the country might be carrying the COVID-19 virus.
To avoid another round of human-rights violations, such as family separations at the border, Arizona and the rest of the U.S. must mobilize all possible resources to ensure swift, humane, and just responses to accommodate those arriving.
Megan Carney is assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona. Her second book, “Island of Hope: Migration and Solidarity in the Mediterranean,” will be released in May.