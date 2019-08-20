Arizona's first game of the season against Hawaii is just days away and the Wildcats look to avoid back-to-back season-opening losses.
Head coach Kevin Sumlin enters his second season at the UA and after finishing 2018 with a 5-7 record, he is confident with his current roster and the depth it currently holds.
“There’s just more stability right now,” Sumlin said. “It’s just a completely different football team.”
On Tuesday, several Wildcats spoke to the media to preview the 2019 season and facing off against Hawaii in Week 0.
Check out what they had to say.