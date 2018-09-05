The NFL season starts this week, which also means several former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives will play another year, or their first, of football at the highest level.
Last season ended with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, and quarterback Nick Foles became the first ex-Wildcat to win Super Bowl MVP and prevented his former UA teammates Rob Gronkowski and Marquis Flowers from getting a ring.
That's all history now. Here's a list of Tucsonans and former Wildcats to keep an eye on this season.