Arizona returns to action this week after having a bye following the Wildcats' two-game win streak. UA will hit the road to take on No. 8 Washington State in Pullman and the Wildcats will have their work cut out for them.
Washington State has a 9-1 record, 6-1 in the Pac-12 and is led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who leads the FBS in passing with 3,852 yards.
Can the Wildcats spoil the Cougars' chances of making it to the College Football Playoff? It'll be difficult especially on the road.
Kevin Sumlin held his weekly press conference on Monday, here's what he had to say.