Sure, Sean Miller collecting a top-five recruiting class in the face of mounting scrutiny from both the NCAA and federal investigators is a feat to be proud of. With Nico Mannion and Josh Green heading a heralded class, the Wildcats should right the ship in no time. As of press time, with the verbal commitment of Zeke Nnaji, Arizona had the top incoming class in the country. Astounding.
Maybe more shocking is the recruiting success of Adia Barnes and the UA women’s program. Despite a 6-24 record in 2018, Arizona brought in the best recruiting class in program history.
Led by Cate Reese, the first McDonald’s All-American in program history, and with Washington transfer Aari McDonald running the point — and ranking in the top five in the nation in scoring at nearly 25 points per game — the Wildcats are off to an 11-1 start in 2018-19.